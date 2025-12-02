Alleged reckless DUI driver in LA County taken into custody after brief pursuit

A pursuit suspect accused of driving under the influence was arrested after he allegedly advanced toward Los Angeles County deputies in Rosemead on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

FOX 11's Stu Mundel was overhead in SkyFOX as the pursuit came to an end.

Mundel reported deputies attempted at least one PIT maneuver during the purusit.

It all came to an end around 7:35 a.m. when the suspect got out of the vehicle in a residential area, left the car in drive, and ran toward the sheriff's unit. In response, deputies tased the suspect, and he was subsequently taken into custody.

Dig deeper:

This was the second pursuit SkyFOX captured on Tuesday morning.

The first involved a reported stolen U-Haul in South Los Angeles.

RELATED COVERAGE: 1 arrested, 1 outstanding following brief pursuit of reported stolen U-Haul in South LA