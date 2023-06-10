Police chase suspect ditches car in apartment parking lot, runs

A police chase suspect was able to ditch an allegedly stolen vehicle before running and avoiding officers in the Echo Park area Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department began the chase in the Hollywood area sometime before 11 p.m. Saturday. The pursuit quickly led into Silver Lake. The driver was wanted for allegedly stealing the vehicle.

The driver reached speeds of over 60 miles per hour on side streets, according to FOX 11's Justin O'Brien. The driver eventually made their way into Echo Park, where they drove into what appeared to be the parking lot of an apartment complex. That's when one person hopped out of the car from the passenger's side and ran off, while the driver turned around and sped out of the parking lot.

A person hopping out of a car driven by a pursuit suspect in the Echo Park area.

After continuing on side streets, the driver then got on the 5 Freeway heading north, the California State Route 2 headed south, driving at speeds upwards of 110 miles per hour.

The driver exited the freeway back in the Echo Park area and drove into another apartment complex, near Branden and N. Alvarado streets. Officers were able to find the car, but the driver was nowhere to be found. Officers seemed to think that the driver may have run through the complex and into the wooded area behind the buildings.