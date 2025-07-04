Police chase ends in Canoga Park after stolen moped driver crashes into cul de sac

The Brief A police chase led officers chasing after an allegedly stolen moped on Independence Day. The chase was brief and never got much faster than 30 mph. The driver crashed into a cul de sac in Canoga Park and was arrested.



A driver on an allegedly stolen moped led Los Angeles police officers on a short police chase across the city on July 4th.

What we know:

Reports of the chase came in around 10 p.m. in the Topanga area. The driver eventually made their way to Canoga Park.

The chase never reached speeds much higher than 30 mph. The driver hopped up onto several sidewalks in an attempt to get away.

SUGGESTED: Burglary suspect surrenders after chase, standoff in Norwalk

In just a few minutes, the moped driver pulled into a cul de sac near Independence Avenue and Vanowen Street.

The driver tried to make a U-turn, but crashed into a fence, and officers tackled them to the ground and arrested them.

What we don't know:

The driver has not yet been identified.