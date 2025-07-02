Pursuit suspect crashes stolen vehicle into semi in Norwalk, barricades himself inside: CHP

article

A burglary suspect who led sheriff's deputies on a police chase then barricaded himself inside a reportedly stolen vehicle after crashing it in Norwalk was taken into custody, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call for service reporting a burglary in the 15000 block of Norwalk Boulevard.

That's when the suspect allegedly fled and the pursuit began.

The suspect got off the 5 Freeway near Rosecrans and barricaded himself inside the truck, leading to a standoff with authorities, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He surrendered a little after 11 a.m.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity was not released. It's unclear what charges they are facing.