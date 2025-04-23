Police chase ends in shooting near 105 Freeway in LA County

article

A shooting is under investigation just off the 105 Freeway in Los Angeles County.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting near the 105 Freeway and Central Avenue in the Watts area on Wednesday afternoon. According to LAPD, an officer was involved in the shooting, but it is unknown who started the shooting.

The shooting left one person injured. The person shot by police is in the department's custody, LAPD said.

What we don't know:

Prior to the shooting, a police chase broke out in the area. It is unknown what the driver was initially wanted for and officials did not say if the person who got shot was involved in the car chase.

Officials also did not say what the person who got shot by police was initially wanted for.

LAPD did not say if officers were hurt in the shooting.