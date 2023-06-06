Suspect in custody after hour-long 2-county pursuit ends in Sylmar

A driver is in custody after leading the California Highway Patrol on a chase from south Orange County into the San Fernando Valley Tuesday night.

Reports of the chase came in around 7:40 p.m. in the Buena Park area of Orange County. According to reports the chase started after the driver sped away when officers were trying to do a welfare check.

The driver was seen on the 5 Freeway, and eventually made their way into Los Angeles County in the Downey area. From there, the driver kept heading north on the 5 Freeway, traveling at speeds around just 50 miles per hour, making their way into East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights.

Once in Boyle Heights, the driver transferred over to the 10 Freeway headed east before getting back on the 5 North, eventually making their way into the San Fernando Valley.

Once in the Sun Valley area, officers used a spike strip on the car, and the driver slowed down to speeds around 30 miles per hour but continued on. Miles later in the Arleta area, SkyFOX captured as the driver's side front tire ripped to shreds. Both the tire and part of the car's bumper appeared to fly off the car.

Miles later, an officer used a PIT maneuver to bring the car to a stop in the Sylmar area, however the driver still refused to get out of the car. Officers eventually shot pepper balls at the car, but the driver remained in the car. Officers then walked up to the car, smashed both the passenger and driver door windows, then finally pulled the driver out of the car.