Pursuit suspect arrested in Pacoima

A pursuit suspect was arrested in Pacoima Monday after leading California Highway Patrol on a pursuit through the Santa Clarita Valley.

The driver in the blue Infiniti was reportedly wanted for speeding.

SkyFOX images from the pursuit showed the driver speeding on the freeway as well as residential streets before eventually pulling over to the side and getting out of the car.

The pursuit suspect is then seen on his cellphone walking on the sidewalk for a few minutes until he is apprehended by authorities.

No other details were immediately available.