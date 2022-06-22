South Bay police chase: Suspect surrenders to CHP officers in El Segundo

A suspect who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit through the South Bay area was taken into custody late Wednesday morning.

The suspect reached speeds of up to 115 mph on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway before merging onto the 105 Freeway in San Pedro.

Officers with the Hawthorne Police Department were originally in pursuit of the Toyota RAV4 before California Highway Patrol officers took over. The pursuit then continued from Compton and into Carson.

The suspect then led CHP officers on westbound lanes of the 105 Freeway into the area near the Los Angeles International Airport where they got off the freeway.

SkyFOX captured the suspect taking side streets along the coastline where they encountered hilly terrain in El Segundo and onto Sepulveda Boulevard.

By 11:50 a.m., the suspect surrendered to officials near the intersection of East Sycamore Avenue and North Pacific Coast Highway where he was taken into custody without incident.