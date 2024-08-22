Police chase suspect hides in parking garage in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - The search is on for the suspect who led a police chase across Los Angeles.
The suspect, inside a sports car, led authorities on a chase across parts of Westlake and downtown Los Angeles.
The suspect eventually made their way inside a parking garage at Pershing Square late Thursday night, making it hard for SkyFOX to track the suspect.
As of 9 p.m. Thursday, no arrests have been made.
Officials did not say where the suspect was initially wanted for.