Crews clear homeless encampment in Playa Vista

A homeless encampment was cleared in Playa Vista on Wednesday.

What we know:

Los Angeles County residents say they have been reaching out to state, county and local leaders to clear out an encampment in Playa Vista near Beethoven Street.

Several tents align the area near the 90 freeway, and Caltrans crews were on scene to assist Wednesday.

Residents say one of the biggest concerns is the potential for fires to break out in this area with the dry bush next to the encampment.

What they're saying:

FOX 11 spoke with a few people who said they lived in the encampment for about six months and had to clear out on Wednesday.

They said while it’s tough to have to move again, they are grateful for the county services that were offered.

"She was phenomenal. She got all of our names and let us know, hey reach out," said Alyssa K.

Alyssa said she has no choice but to be optimistic.

"One minute you’re comfortable and stable, the next you feel like the rug is ripped out of your feet."

