Piqui's Law heads to Gov. Newsom's desk for signature

Advocates in Pasadena are pushing for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Piqui's Law.

Supporters of the bill rallied outside city hall Monday.

Among them was Ana Estevez, Piqui's mother. Piqui was just 5-years-old when he was murdered by his abusive father in 2017 during a bitter custody battle.

Since then, Estevez has pushed for legislation to protect children from abusive parents.

"It has been six years since Piqui's death," she said. "And the journey has been long. Not a day goes by that I don't miss or think of my son."

Piqui's Law would mandate domestic abuse training for judges dealing with child custody battles and would also prohibit courts from placing kids into reunification camps.

Critics say the camps oftentimes remove children from the parent of their choice.

Gov. Newsom is expected to sign the law within days.