'Piqui's Law': Mother's push for bill named after son murdered by his father makes progress

The mom of a Southern California boy who was murdered by his father about five years ago continues to advocate for a law named after her son.

Back in April 2017, Aramazd "Piqui" Andressian Jr. was reported missing after a trip to Disneyland with his father, Aramazd Andressian Sr. The 5-year-old boy's body was found in Santa Barbara County after a roughly two-month search and his father admitted to killing his son.

Since Piqui's horrific death, the boy's mother Ana Estevez has lobbied for a new law that would make it, so a judge would need to be educated about domestic violence issues.

Senate Bill 616, or "Piqui's Law," would ensure California could receive federal funding to protect victims of child abuse and domestic violence by "prioritizing child safety in our family court system, aligning with federal provisions within the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA)," according to District 22 Senator Susan Rubio's office.

Sen. Rubio's office explained in a press release that Estevez "fought hard in family court to protect her child from her abusive ex-husband and father of Piqui. Despite her efforts, the court refused to stop visitation, leading to her son’s tragic murder."

Esteves says she doesn't want other people to suffer like she did.

"I was very much overwhelmed with a sense of love and pride and just support. There were many mothers here in Sacramento who have faced challenges in family court as well as who have lost their own children," Esteves said.

Esteves appeared in court in Sacramento Tuesday. Banded together with a group of mothers, Estevez testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her son's murder. The committee passed SB 616 on a 10-0 vote.

The bill aimed to honor the young boy will hit the state's Assembly for in August.

"I hope that he is watching. And I hope that he's proud of his momma," Esteves said.