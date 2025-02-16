Piqui's Law: Advocates who fought for bill's passing honored in Arcadia

It's been a year since Piqui's Law was officially adopted, and advocates who fought to have it passed were honored in Arcadia.

Piqui's Law was named after Aramazd Andressian, Jr., who was 5-years-old when he was killed by his father in 2017.

Authored by Sen. Susan Rubio and signed into law last year, Piqui's law protects children from dangerous court decisions in parental custody cases.

It requires judges to be trained on domestic violence and child abuse, and strengthens protections for victims in custody disputes.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Ana Estevez, Piqui's mother, was there to honor those who fought to get the law passed.

FOX 11's Gigi Graciette was the presenter.

Piqui's father, Aramazd Adnressian, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after he confessed to killing the boy during a court-permitted vacation visitiation.