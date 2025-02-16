Piqui's Law: Advocates who fought for bill's passing honored in Arcadia
LOS ANGELES - It's been a year since Piqui's Law was officially adopted, and advocates who fought to have it passed were honored in Arcadia.
Piqui's Law was named after Aramazd Andressian, Jr., who was 5-years-old when he was killed by his father in 2017.
Authored by Sen. Susan Rubio and signed into law last year, Piqui's law protects children from dangerous court decisions in parental custody cases.
It requires judges to be trained on domestic violence and child abuse, and strengthens protections for victims in custody disputes.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Piqui's Law, aiming to protect kids from abusive parents, heads to Newsom's desk for signature
- 'Piqui's Law': Mother's push for bill named after son murdered by his father makes progress
Ana Estevez, Piqui's mother, was there to honor those who fought to get the law passed.
FOX 11's Gigi Graciette was the presenter.
Piqui's father, Aramazd Adnressian, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after he confessed to killing the boy during a court-permitted vacation visitiation.
The Source: Information for this story is from previous FOX 11 reports.