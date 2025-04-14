Pink's Hot Dogs opens at Los Angeles Zoo

article

Pink’s Hot Dogs, a beloved Los Angeles culinary landmark, has opened a new location at the Los Angeles Zoo.

What we know:

Pink’s Hot Dogs, renowned for its Hollywood location and celebrity-named menu items, celebrated its grand opening at the Los Angeles Zoo on Friday, April 11.

The new location is adjacent to the Zoo’s Cape Vulture Plaza, offering popular items like Pink’s Famous Chili Dog, the Guadalajara Dog, and the Betty White Dog.

SUGGESTED: List: These are the groceries that have increased in price the most

The backstory:

Since 1939, Pink’s Hot Dogs has been a staple in Los Angeles, known for its hot dog stand adorned with signed headshots of famous visitors.

The restaurant has a history of naming menu items after celebrities, including Betty White, a notable supporter of the Los Angeles Zoo.

SUGGESTED: Hooters axes bikini nights, embraces charity work in post-bankruptcy overhaul

A Hollywood landmark, this hot dog stand serves over 1200 hot dogs and 200 hamburgers a day, according to Pink's. Pink’s was founded by Paul and Betty Pink, with a pushcart they purchased for $50.

What they're saying:

Denise Verret, CEO & zoo director, expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting the shared cultural roots of Pink’s and the Zoo.

"The Los Angeles Zoo and Pink’s Hot Dogs are both deeply rooted in Los Angeles’s history and culture, and this partnership is one that I believe every Angeleno will enjoy," said Verret. "One of the greatest aspects of the Zoo is that we are uniquely L.A., and there is no better place for one of L.A.’s legendary eateries that has been a staple in our community for more than 85 years."

SUGGESTED: Thailand restaurant offers discounts based on how 'skinny' you are—squeeze for savings!

Richard Pink, co-owner of Pink’s Hot Dogs, emphasized the significance of the collaboration, noting Pink’s longstanding support for the Zoo and the perfect fit between the two brands.

"Pink’s Hot Dogs does not open locations just anywhere. The L.A. Zoo is a treasured institution in the Los Angeles community, and the marriage of our two brands is a perfect fit," said Pink."Pink’s has been a supporter and partner to the Zoo for many years, and now we’ll be able to offer everyone who visits the Zoo items from our one-of-a-kind menu that’s made us famous."

What's next:

The partnership between the Los Angeles Zoo and Pink’s is projected to bring the world-famous hot dogs to the more than 1.5 million annual zoo visitors.

The Source: Information for this story is from a press release published by the Los Angeles Zoo on April 10, 2025.



