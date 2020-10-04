Pilot killed after aircraft goes down near Hawthorne Airport

One person was killed when an ultra light aircraft crashed in a flood channel next to the Jack Northrop Field/Hawthorne Municipal Airport.

The aircraft was described as a single-engine Evolution REVO Air Trike

with only the pilot aboard, according to FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 9:38 a.m. to 3680 W. 120th St., according to a dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, Kenitzer said. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will determine the probable cause of the crash.