Suspect arrested after teen boy gunned down at Pico Rivera gas station

The Brief 20-year-old Andres Chavez was arrested and booked in Pico Rivera on Thursday. He was identified as the suspect accused of gunning down 13-year-old Saith Mendez as he waited for his mother working the night shift at a 76 gas station. His bail was set at $2 million.



Andres Adan Chavez was arrested hours after Los Angeles County investigators sought the public's help with finding him. He was identified as the gunman accused in a horrific gas station shooting in Pico Rivera that claimed the life of a teen boy.

Suspect captured in Pico Rivera gas station shooting

What we know:

Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators said the 20-year-old suspect was captured around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28 after he was stopped in the 9500 block of Whittier Boulevard in Pico Rivera, which is a half-mile away from the crime scene. Chavez was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked at the Pico Rivera Sheriff Station without incident.

His bail was set at $2,000,0000.

Teen killed in ‘unprovoked’ shooting while waiting for his mother

The backstory:

On Thursday, Los Angeles County officials held a press conference and identified Chavez as the suspected gunman. They also called for the public's help with locating him.

Authorities said Chavez was a convicted felon related to crimes committed in Kern County.

On Saturday, Aug. 23 around 11:30 p.m., authorities said 13-year-old Saith Israel Toledo Mendez was with his mother while she was working a night shift as an attendant at the 76 gas station off Whittier and Rosemead boulevards.

The teen boy got out of his family's vehicle and decided to go into the gas station to talk to his mother, Los Angeles County Sheriff Luna explained. After he walked out of the gas station, a tan, four-door vehicle drove into the gas station and parked next to a gas pump. The driver of the tan car then got out of the vehicle, approached the service window and began speaking with the victim's mother.

"The suspect remained in the car and was seen exiting the rear passenger seat and lingering around the area," Luna added.

Mendez then walked back toward the gas station, passing the suspect without engaging.

"From what we can tell, there was no confrontation between them before the shooting occurred," Luna said.

A short time later, tragedy struck.

"Unprovoked, the suspect drew a firearm, took several steps toward Saith and shot him at close range," Luna said.

When Mendez collapsed to the ground, the suspect "proceeded to stand over him and fired multiple rounds into the teen."

Following the shooting, investigators said Chavez ran away from the gas station and into a neighborhood in the area.

When deputies arrived, they began lifesaving efforts. Despite lifesaving efforts from arriving first responders, the young victim died from his injuries.

"This is completely unacceptable," Luna said during Thursday's press conference. "We need to get this guy off the streets."

Dig deeper:

The tragedy happened just 2 miles from where a man was shot and killed at another gas station in Pico Rivera off Washington and Passons boulevards on Aug. 21.

The search for that shooter also continues, though detectives said the proximity is just a coincidence, and they do not believe the two gas station shootings are related.

What's next:

Authorities said the case will be presented to the LA County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday, Sept. 2 at the Downey Courthouse.