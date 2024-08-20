Pickup truck stolen with child inside in Los Angeles

A 10-year-old boy was safely located Monday evening inside a running vehicle after a reported kidnapping in Sylmar.

Officers responded near the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Oswald Street around 7 p.m. regarding a kidnapping, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Reports from FOX 11's crew at the scene indicates an unidentified man got into a running vehicle and took off with the boy inside.

The suspect fled from the SUV near First and Jessie streets, where the child was later discovered.

It was unclear if the suspect was located and taken into custody.