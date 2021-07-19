Police chase suspect takes smoke break before surrendering to officers

A chase suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase and a bizarre standoff in the Exposition Park area Monday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department was chasing the suspect driver across Los Angeles before the pickup truck stopped at an intersection near USC. After a brief standoff, the driver was once again on the move, extending the police chase.

The suspect eventually stopped the pickup truck for good in the Exposition Park area. But before surrendering himself to police, he took a quick smoke break with the driver's side door open.

The pickup truck driver was initially wanted for robbery. Officials did not specify what robbery he was being connected to.

