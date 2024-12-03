Phillips 66 layoffs: LA County passes motion to help impacted workers

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a measure aimed at assisting the workers affected by the upcoming shutdown of the Phillips 66 refinery complex spread across Wilmington and Carson.

This initiative, championed by Supervisor Janice Hahn and seconded by Supervisor Holly Mitchell, seeks to offer support for the 900 workers slated to face layoffs starting February 2025.

Supervisor Hahn expressed a commitment to utilize the county's resources for facilitating potential re-employment. "These workers have honed their talents in demanding sectors that require significant training," noted Hahn, whose jurisdiction includes Wilmington. "We will swiftly arrange collaborations within our county departments to ensure continued support during the refinery's operational wind-down. Our objective is to work alongside labor partners to bridge any potential skills gaps, thereby preparing workers for rewarding new roles. The collective skill set of these workers presents a tremendous asset for potential employers, and the hope is that many will secure positions within the County itself."

The recently adopted proposition instructs the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to produce a detailed action plan within the next 60 days. This strategy is set to include training and job placement support services for the individuals affected by the closure. Moreover, the plan is expected to incorporate hiring opportunities for the workers within the County's Internal Services Department, Public Works, LA County Fire Department, among other departments known to experience staffing challenges.

Supervisor Mitchell echoed the significance of this effort, stating, "The wind-down of the Phillips 66 refinery signifies not only the loss of steady employment for numerous skilled professionals but also a potential socio-economic upheaval for their families. I'm proud to join forces with Supervisor Hahn on this motion, which affirms our pledge to secure viable, family-sustaining jobs for our communities without compromising environmental integrity."

The concept, deriving from Hahn's earlier experiences with the Farmer John closure in Vernon, is to emulate the successful job fair model used then. It entailed intricate coordination with United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770, the Hospitality Training Academy, and other labor groups for facilitating employment services, cost-free vocational training, and job connections. Similar initiatives, dubbed "Good Jobs Fairs," are being planned for the Phillips 66 employees.

Kelly LoBianco, Director of the DEO, conveyed her department's readiness to support the affected workers, expedite the utilization of State and local workforce systems, and cooperate with labor and training entities. "As the Phillips 66 refinery shutdown approaches, we're devoted to ensuring a seamless transition for the workforce through immediate and accessible benefits and employment opportunities, including participation in our forthcoming Good Jobs Fairs," LoBianco affirmed.