Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after crashing into Beverly Hills home

Comedian, actor and "Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving Friday for allegedly losing control of a Mercedes-Benz and crashing into a home in Beverly Hills.

The crash occurred March 4 crash around 11 p.m. near Rodeo Drive and Elevado Avenue. No one was injured.

Davidson allegedly lost control of the Mercedes, struck a fire hydrant and plowed into the side of a house.

TMZ reported that Davidson's girlfriend, actress Chase Sui Wonders, was in the car with him at the time.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the 29-year-old comedian is scheduled to be arraigned July 27.

"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," according to a statement from the District Attorney's Office.

"Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences. In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable."