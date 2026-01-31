Anti-ICE protests impacting some Southern California businesses

The Brief Some businesses were impacted by anti-ICE protests during a national day of action on Friday. Some business owners opted to close, while others showed support in other ways. The national day of action called for people not to go to work, school or shop.



Several business owners said they've been impacted since the arrival of federal immigration agents in Southern California a few months ago.

What we know:

A nationwide day of action asked people not to go to school, shop, or otherwise spend money as a form of protest. The idea was not to demonstrate by carrying signs on sidewalks, but instead to show influence "with their dollars."

Some businesses chose to close, while others remained open but supported the cause in different ways. Amoeba Records stayed open and shared its sales with immigrant rights groups, including The Coalition for Humane Immigrants Rights (CHIRLA). Some people came specifically to shop because of that decision, while others learned about it only after arriving.

What they're saying:

A shopper expressed support for a business that chose to close, saying, "I agree with her political statement. I stand with her and I completely understand that she's closely not open."

"It's important to me because my spouse is Latino and my friends are Latino and you have to do whatever you can to show your support," another person told FOX 11.

Local perspective:

In Hollywood and Studio City, several businesses showed support either by closing or by posting messages explaining their stance.

Jones on Third, a popular spot with locations in Studio City and on Third Street, was closed. According to the sign posted, the closure was meant to show solidarity.

Some businesses posted signs on their doors, while others used social media to explain their decisions.

