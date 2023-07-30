Man struck, killed by vehicle outside South LA 7-Eleven

No charges will be filed against a driver who struck and killed a man outside a 7-Eleven in South Los Angeles Saturday.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at the parking lot of the convenience store located on the corner of Century Boulevard and Figueroa Street.

According to police, the 37-year-old woman was seen driving in reverse, entering the 7-Eleven parking lot, then hitting several vehicles and the 58-year-old victim who was going inside the store.

Police said the driver hit the brake instead of the gas by mistake, causing the crash.

Authorities are no longer investigating this as a crime.