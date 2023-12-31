Person shot on 5 Freeway in Norwalk; police investigating

Authorities are investigating after a shooting on the 5 Freeway in Norwalk Sunday evening. A portion of the freeway was closed while police investigated.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, on the northbound side of the 5 Freeway near the Carmenita Road exit. The California Highway Patrol confirmed to FOX 11 that at least one person was injured and brought to the hospital, though the nature of their injuries or their condition were not immediately clear.

Images from SkyFox showed an SUV on the side of the freeway with police tape around it.

Caltrans announced that the 5 Freeway was closed at the Valley View Freeway until further notice due to the investigation. SkyFox showed the massive backup on the freeway.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.