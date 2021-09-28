Woman shot by school resource officer in Long Beach

A woman is fighting for her life at an area hospital after being shot by a school resource officer in Long Beach Monday afternoon.

According to a statement issued by the school district, a school safety officer at Millikan High School responded to an alleged fight near Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue around 3:13 p.m. During the investigation, the suspects drove off and nearly hit an officer who fired shots at the vehicle, striking one of the suspects.

The suspect was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

School officials say no students were hurt in the shooting and that there was no indication any students were involved.

The Long Beach Unified School District issued the following statement:

"On September 27, at approximately 3:13 p.m., while conducting safe passage for students leaving Millikan High School, a Long Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) school safety officer responded to an incident in the area of Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue. The school safety officer approached a group of individuals to investigate an altercation, and during the course of that investigation, the school safety officer discharged their duty weapon and an individual was struck by gunfire. Long Beach Police Department is leading the investigation into the facts surrounding the incident, and LBUSD defers any questions regarding that investigation to them. At this time, no injuries have been reported by any Millikan High School students. Because of the pending police investigation, we cannot share any additional details.

Additional staff will be at Millikan High School tomorrow to support students. LBUSD encourages students and families to contact the Long Beach Police Department if they have any information about this incident."

The shooting is being investigated by the Long Beach Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

