Person of interest detained in ambush killing of LASD Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer in Palmdale

Authorities announced Monday a person of interest has been detained in connection with the ambush killing of Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer near the department's Palmdale station over the weekend.

More information is expected to be released during a press conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the sheriff's station.

Authorities said Clinkunbroomer was stopped in a patrol car at a red light when he was shot in the head and found in front of the sheriff's station located at Sierra Highway and East Avenue Q Saturday night. He was discovered by a good Samaritan, who called 911. Clinkunbroomer was taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where he later died.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna called Clinkunbroomer's death a targeted ambush killing. But the motive, and whether the deputy or the department in general was the target, was not yet known.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer / LASD

"He was just driving down the street," Luna explained. "And for no apparent reason -- and we're still looking into the specific reasons -- somebody decided to shoot and murder him, I'm assuming at this point, because he was in uniform. That, to me, is sickening. That's not who this community is and that's why we stand up here collectively together really asking our community for your assistance as we move forward."

"We are utilizing every resource available to apprehend the suspect responsible for this heinous crime," the sheriff said. "Somebody saw something. Somebody knows something. There is a family here at this hospital grieving an unimaginable loss. We need your help."

The vehicle of interest authorities are searching for is a 2006-2012 dark gray Toyota Corolla. It's the car that is seen on surveillance video pulling up alongside Clinkunbroomer's patrol vehicle before speeding away.

Luna said Clinkunbroomer was an eight-year veteran of the department and had been with the Palmdale station since July 2018. He served as a field training officer, which Luna said is a role reserved for only "the best of the best."

"His father and grandfather served with us. Service was running through his veins. He embodied the values of bravery/selflessness & committed to justice. Our deputy was a devoted family member and a cherished community member. He was cowardly shot while working tirelessly to serve our community this evening. Our hearts go out to his family. We cannot fully understand their pain, but we will stand with them in solidarity and support them during this difficult time. They deserve unwavering compassion, and we will do everything in our power to provide them with assistance and care," Luna said in a statement.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the killing "horrific, unconscionable, and shocking." He ordered flags at the state capitol flown at half-staff in honor of Clinkunbroomer.

The sheriff said his department was working closely with representatives from the city of Palmdale, about 61 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

A $250,000 reward has been announced for information leading to the capture, arrest and prosecution of the suspected killer or killers — $100,000 each from the LA County Board of Supervisors and the city of Palmdale, and $50,000 from the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs. The ALADS has also set up a donation page for those wishing to help deputy Clinkunbroomer's family in the aftermath of his death. That fundraiser can be found by clicking here.

A vigil for Clinkunbroomer was held Sunday evening outside the Palmdale sheriff's station.

Anyone who witnessed anything related to the shooting, especially in the area of Sierra Highway at around 6 p.m. Saturday, was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

City News Service contributed to this report.