Person found shot to death inside South LA laundromat

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
South Los Angeles
The search was on for the suspect who shot someone to death inside a laundromat in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

LOS ANGELES - Authorities were searching for the gunman who shot someone to death inside a laundromat in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred at a laundromat near the intersection of 78th and Figueroa streets around 5 a.m.

Witnesses said the suspect may have run away from the scene or had ridden away on a bicycle.

Police are currently canvassing the area. 

No further information was immediately released. 

