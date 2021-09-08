Person found shot to death inside South LA laundromat

Authorities were searching for the gunman who shot someone to death inside a laundromat in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred at a laundromat near the intersection of 78th and Figueroa streets around 5 a.m.

Witnesses said the suspect may have run away from the scene or had ridden away on a bicycle.

Police are currently canvassing the area.

No further information was immediately released.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



