Pedestrian walking on Diamond Bar freeway hit and killed

A pedestrian walking in between lanes of the Orange (57) Freeway was struck and killed by the driver of a blue Honda Civic Saturday in Diamond Bar.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at 4:10 a.m. to the northbound freeway at the Pathfinder Road exit where they found the pedestrian, CHP Officer Erik Larsen told City News Service.

The victim, whose name, age and gender were not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire personnel.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for the closure of the Pathfinder on-ramp while they investigated the cause of the collision.