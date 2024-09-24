Pedestrian struck, killed by fire truck in Long Beach

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a fire engine on its way to an emergency incident in Long Beach overnight, fire authorities said.

An official with the Long Beach Fire Department confirmed around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, an engine was leaving Station 8, located in the 5300 block of 2nd Street, when it was involved in the collision.

Fire crews immediately rendered aid to the person who was struck by the fire truck. However, the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation and crews are undergoing critical risk management "to deal with the challenges and trauma associated with this tragic incident," Long Beach Fire said.