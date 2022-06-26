Pedestrian killed in Lancaster hit-and-run

A man in Lancaster was fatally struck by a hit-and-run vehicle, authorities said Sunday.

The vehicle was described as an unknown type Honda or Nissan, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lancaster station reported.

The pedestrian was crossing Avenue I, outside of a crosswalk, near Seventh Street East, when he was struck at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday by a vehicle that was going eastbound on Avenue I.

The vehicle fled the scene, and paramedics rushed the pedestrian to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's Lancaster station urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 661-948-8466.