Pedestrian killed by Metrolink train in Van Nuys

A pedestrian was killed after they were hit by a Metrolink train in Van Nuys on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. between the Northridge and Van Nuys stations, and involved Metrolink train 100 on the Ventura County Line, which was en route from Moorpark to Los Angeles, according to Scott Johnson of Metrolink.

Metrolink tweeted the Ventura County Line tracks are closed between Northridge and Van Nuys for the investigation.

About 40 people were aboard the train, and no one was hurt, Johnson said. Interruptions of service are expected throughout the day and Metrolink has informed passengers of alternative routes and offered Uber vouchers for some riders.

No further information was immediately released.

City News Service contributed to this report.

