PCH is back open, and Malibu businesses couldn't be happier

The Brief Pacific Coast Highway reopened on Friday after being closed due to the Palisades Fire for months. Businesses in Malibu are thankful that traffic will again be flowing through the area. Local shops saw business drop by 70% due to the fires, according to a recent report.



The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway is nothing short of the answer to prayers for many a Malibu business owner.

What we know:

As of 8 a.m. Friday, two lanes of PCH are now open in both directions. There are still some restrictions though, like a strictly-enforced 25 mph speed limit and a boosted LAPD presence.

Prior to Friday, the highway was closed to everyone except first responders and residents in the areas affected by January's Palisades Fire.

Many businesses in the Malibu area struggled to stay afloat while much of the community was cut off.

By the numbers:

A report recently released by Beacon Economics and the Pepperdine School of Public Policy says that since the Palisades Fire, local shops have seen an average 70% decline in businesses. So have restaurants and bars, where, on the aggregate, sales are down about $7.6 million dollars a month.

What they're saying:

Quite a few businesses did not make it, and "it’s so scary" says Emma Carroll at Malibu Village Books. Justin Carlat, at Traveler Surf Club & Coastal Output added that they are one of only a couple of surf shops that remain open and ready to help customers.

"If it wasn’t for the graduation celebrations for Pepperdine students," added the manager at The Habana Club, "we’d be pretty empty right now, even though we have remained open."

"Get the word out" many businessowners said: Malibu is open and ready for your visit.