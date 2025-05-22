PCH to reopen Friday in time for Memorial Day weekend

The Brief The Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) is set to reopen Friday after a months-long closure due to the Palisades Fire. The highway has been closed to non-residents since early January, with ongoing cleanup efforts by multiple crews. Security plans for the reopened zone are still being finalized by the City of Los Angeles.



Pacific Coast Highway is set to reopen this weekend, just in time for the Memorial Day holiday.

What we know:

This marks a significant move forward to rebuilding the area after the Palisades Fire erupted on Jan. 7.

Currently, PCH is accessible only to residents in the Palisades Fire burn area, essential businesses, and repair crews.

Tensions are brewing between state and city officials over security plans for the fire-damaged Pacific Palisades area.

While the city insists it has a plan, the state says it's still waiting for details.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if all lanes will be open in both directions or if traffic will be limited.

During Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement last month that the route would reopen by the end of May, he said the reopening would allow one lane in each direction for public travel.

The backstory:

State Route 1 (PCH), is a major artery serves hundreds of thousands of Angelenos and international visitors daily, connecting Los Angeles with Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and points north.

The route has been shut down since the Palisades Fire and has been limited to residents and first responders.

Just a few weeks ago, it was closed completely due to mudslides as a result of inclement weather.

Crews have been working 24/7 to clear debris, demolish damaged structures, remove toxic materials, repair roadways, and install new utility equipment.

More than 100 USACE crews were involved, helping to remove approximately 1,284 truckloads of debris per day.

It's unclear when the second lane of PCH will reopen in both directions.

What's next:

An official announcement is expected from Newsom sometime Thursday.