PCH closed in both directions in Santa Monica due to multi-car crash

An investigation was underway following a collision involving multiple vehicles on the Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica on Monday afternoon, officials said. The highway is currently closed in both directions through Santa Monica until further notice.

The horrific crash was reported in the 1000 block of the PCH just before 1:50 p.m., Santa Monica PD said.

It was unclear when the highway would reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.