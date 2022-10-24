Pay what you want to eat at Vallejo cafe

Customers at Momo's Cafe in Vallejo can pay what they want to eat breakfast and lunch through the end of the year.

The novel arrangement is made possible by rapper LaRussell, a Vallejo rapper who is picking up the tab for hungry diners.

Co-owner Manny Melendrez says everyone is welcome to come in for a meal.

"If you've got a dollar, if you don't have anything, you could come in and get a meal," Melendrez. "This is for anybody who wants to come in and eat. There's no judgment."

LaRussell has also paid for renovations at Momo's, and held a book signing and performances there.