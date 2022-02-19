Paul McCartney announces tour dates, including May 13 stop at SoFi Stadium

article

He may be 79 years old, but Paul McCartney is heading back on the road, announcing a 14-city U.S. tour Friday, including a stop at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

"I said at the end of the last tour that I'd see you next time," McCartney wrote on his Twitter page. "I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back."

Tickets for the "Got Back" tour will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 25, but fans who register at paulmccartney.com for an online newsletter will be able to start buying tickets at noon Tuesday. American Express card-holders will also be able to purchase tickets early, beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The tour will begin April 28 in Spokane, Washington. It will make its way to SoFi Stadium on May 13 -- a Friday the 13th.

For now, the tour is set to wrap up June 16 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey -- two days before McCartney's 80th birthday.

