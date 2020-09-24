Passionate community leaders work to get devices to homeless LAUSD students

Long-time community activist “Sweet Alice" Harris is calling on the Los Angeles Unified School District to keep its promise to give homeless students devices so they can do their homework and keep up in school during the virus era.

“Sweet Alice” Harris and Los Angeles City Councilman Herb Wesson said the school district promised they would provide “equal access to literacy” for homeless students who are enrolled in school, such as iPads and other devices. However, so far the students have not received them.

"When they come, I look at them. I know they need help," the Watts resident said. She also said she often feeds the homeless students and their parents when they come to her.

"They’re living in different areas in our neighborhoods and none of them have laptops because they can’t use other people’s addresses because they live in subsidized housing," Harris' neighbor Caroline said.

LAUSD released the following statement:

“We know these are trying times for families who have to juggle the impact the virus is having on their lives with the school needs of their children. We’ll continue to make sure every student has a device and internet connection. We encourage those who may need assistance to call their child’s school or L.A. Unified Headquarters."

Harris and those who support her cause say the underserved students, many of them homeless students of color, aren't asking for much. They are simply asking to have the same devices all the other students get so they can succeed academically.

The group also said they are willing to work with the district to personally hand-deliver the devices to the students.

If you would like to help, you can email info@parentsofwatts.net or call 323-566-7556.

