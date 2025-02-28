Pasadena Unified approves teacher layoffs during wildfire recovery

The Brief Pasadena Unified will move forward with drastic layoffs. This will impact 151 full-time employees. The layoffs come as the community continues to rebuild after the deadly Eaton Fire.



The Pasadena Unified School District approved cutting 151 full-time teacher and staff positions at its Thursday board meeting.

The board members voted 6-1 in favor of the layoffs following teachers and leaders with United Teachers protesting the proposal outside the school district headquarters.

Pasadena Unified to cut over 150 full-time positions

What we know:

The layoffs will impact 151 full-time positions, including teachers, teacher's assistants, counselors, coaches, office staff and custodial workers within the school district, where many families and employees continue to recover from the devastating Eaton Fire.

An estimated 120 local leaders lost their homes in the wildfire, according to the United Teachers Union of Pasadena.

What they're saying:

"So many of our community have either lost everything; homes, family members, pets, places of worship or have been severely displaced quite recently. Then on top of that, they’re also facing cuts to their positions and to the positions of our friends and colleagues," said Pasadena High School teacher Dr. Z Bernardo.

"I am standing here because, like over 110 other teachers and counselors in the school district, my position is on the list to be cut for this year," said Bernardo during public comment ahead of Thursday’s vote.

"The teachers are doing it for the kids. We're not just pawns you can just move around. It really does count and you're pulling a family apartment that is really skille din what we do," said Ms. Cruz. She has been teaching at Field Elementary School for two years.

The other side:

District leaders said the budget decisions were made prior to the Eaton Fire in an effort to fill a $37 million deficit the school district is facing. Board members attribute the need for the cuts to declining student enrollment, rising costs plaguing California schools, and expired COVID emergency funds.

What's next:

The district is required to send primary layoff notices to employees by March 15.

The Source: Information provided by the Pasadena Unified School District and educators.



