Pasadena police release video of suspect wanted in boy's murder

Pasadena police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of a teenager.

13-year-old Iran Moreno was playing video games in his bedroom when he was struck by a stray bullet and killed.

The incident happened November 20, 2021, at a hone in the 900 block of North Raymond Ave.

Police just released video of the suspect and the car involved.

According to investigators, a gray Ford Fusion stopped in a parking lot across from Iran's home. The suspect exited the vehicle through the passenger side and fired two gunshots. One of the bullets struck Iran.

The vehicle is described as a 2017 to 2020, 4-door gray Ford Fusion. The suspect is a man who was wearing a dual-colored hoodie or long-sleeved shirt.

A $85,000 reward being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.



Anyone with information is encouraged to call Pasadena Police at (626)- 744-4241 or report information anonymously by calling "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

