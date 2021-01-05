Pasadena frontline workers to receive coronavirus vaccine

Frontline workers in Pasadena will be given the opportunity to receive the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

The Pasadena Public Health Department will be administering COVID-19 vaccines to critical healthcare workers, including skilled nursing facility and dialysis center staff.

At this time, the opportunity to receive vaccines is not available to the public. PPHD said it is working through the tiers and phases set by the federal government and the California Department of Public Health.

Two COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, have received emergency authorization for use in the U.S. The vaccines are similar, and both are highly effective at preventing disease. Both vaccines are messenger RNA (or mRNA) vaccines require two doses, and both are reactogenic, which means they can cause sore arm, fatigue, headache, and even low-grade fever that lasts one or two days. These reactions indicate that the vaccine is working and the immune system is responding.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine require two doses and provide the same efficacy. PPHD is managing the vaccine distribution process and will be following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the California Department of Public Health.

