Pasadena closes outdoor dining on Colorado Boulevard ahead of Rose Parade

The City of Pasadena is preparing for the 2022 Rose Parade, asking all restaurants on Colorado Boulevard to remove outdoor dining setups.

While restaurants were required to remove equipment by Tuesday, city staff will start to remove traffic barriers along the road Wednesday, returning some roads back to normal traffic patterns ahead of the parade. Once those barriers are removed and other maintenance is completed, the city will begin with parade prep.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

In addition to street dining, the city is suspending sidewalk dining along the parade route and cross streets within a block of the route. That will take effect from 8 a.m. on Dec. 31 until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.

Traffic barriers will be reinstalled for Colorado Boulevard dining on Jan. 6.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.