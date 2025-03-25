Pasadena bike shop burglarized 'constantly' since pandemic: Thieves steal $100,000 in bikes

The Brief A Pasadena bike shop has been robbed at least three times in recent months. In a recent robbery, thieves made off with more than $100,000 worth of bikes. Pasadena Police say thieves have robbed another bike shop, and are targeting high-end bikes to resell.



A popular bike shop in Pasadena was hit by thieves Tuesday morning for the third time in recent months.

What we know:

Matthew Gevrikyan the manager at Velo Pasadena says crooks have broken into their shop three times in the last three months. Since the pandemic, however, they’ve experienced roughly 10 burglaries.

"We’ve been getting hit by burglaries constantly," said Gevrikyan.

In the latest burglary, surveillance video showed six thieves wearing hoodies and masks busting in a back door, then going in and out of a storage room filled with customer bikes. A minute later they can be seen carrying away eight bicycles, estimated to be worth more than $100,000.

What they're saying:

"How would you feel if somebody broke into your house?" said Gevrikyan. "It just feels like someone violated our property, our home. This is where we live. We spend more time here than at home."

"We don’t know [how we can keep going]," said Gevrikyan. "We’re trying. We’ve been putting bars up, getting extra security."

"This is a family-owned business," said Tim Ferrera, a customer. "They’ve been here for so many years. You just hate to see this happen."

Dig deeper:

Pasadena Police confirmed to FOX 11 that thieves also stole from another Pasadena bike shop in recent months. They say burglars are targeting high-dollar bikes to resell.

Police were at the business on Tuesday, pulling fingerprints from the crime scene. They’re also urging other nearby businesses to share surveillance video from around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to get more angles of the suspects, and a possible getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the police.

"It’s tough," said Gevrikyan. "There’s hard working people out there. Why are you hurting the small mom-and-pop businesses that are barely surviving these days?"