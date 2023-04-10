Parts of 101 Freeway connecting Boyle Heights, downtown LA shut down due to police activity

Parts of the 101 Freeway connecting Boyle Heights and downtown Los Angeles are shut down as officers wrap up a police investigation.

The southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway heading into the 10 Freeway interchange will remain closed for at least a couple more hours.

The police activity in the area does not mean the public is in danger. However, those looking to go in and out of Boyle Heights and downtown Los Angeles are asked to avoid the 101 Freeway and seek alternate routes.

