Rescuer flown in, runs 1.5 miles to save puppies from Park Fire raging in California

A mother Rottweiler and her puppies were rescued by a Butte County Sheriff’s Office search team member after their owner was forced to leave them behind when their truck broke down during evacuations from the Park Fire.

On Wednesday evening, as residents evacuated a remote area above Cohasset near Campbellville, a resident’s truck became disabled, leaving behind two adult Rottweilers and their puppies. The owner notified responders of the truck's location, but the area was not immediately accessible due to the raging blaze.

On Thursday, Trevor Skaggs, a member of the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, was flown to the area by BCSO pilot Conner Smith. Skaggs then ran 1.5 miles to the truck’s location, where he found the mother and her puppies alive but exhausted and very thirsty. The puppies’ father was found to have not survived, the sheriff's department said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Butte County Sheriff’s Office

After providing water and bits of his protein bar to the mother and puppies, Skaggs managed to get them to follow him 1.5 miles back to the helicopter. The animals were flown to Chico Airport and are now under the care of the North Valley Animal Disaster Group.

"It’s been a horrific few days for our community, and we are grateful to be able to share this amazing story," the sheriff’s office said

.

California's Park Fire, now one of the largest wildfires in the state’s history, was sparked less than a week ago by a burning car pushed into a Northern California gully. As of Tuesday, July 30, the fire has grown to more than 383,000 acres as of Tuesday morning, making it California’s fifth-largest wildfire on record. The fire is burning in Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Tehama counties. CalFire reported the Park Fire was 14% containment.

Ronnie Dean Stout II was arrested on suspicion of starting the blaze. He made his first appearance in court Monday and was charged with felony arson of an inhabited structure or property.

Ronnie Dean Stout II is accused of starting the Park Fire.

Updates on the Park Fire can be found on CalFire's website.

This story was reported on from Los Angeles.