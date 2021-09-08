Parents outraged after high school coach placed secret camera in girl's bathroom

Parents are speaking out, expressing their anger after a high school coach at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga placed a hidden camera in the girl’s bathroom.

52-year-old David Riden, a former assistant football coach at the school, was arrested in August after reportedly placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom.

Riden was in court today and faces a number of charges including child pornography.

Well-known attorney Gloria Allred is representing some of the students. She held a press conference Wednesday to demand answers from the school.

"The school has been made aware that the girl’s entire water polo team were taunted with literal cheers with ‘free rides’ from the football team while those young women were practicing yoga," Allred stated.

Several parents are outraged over the school’s inaction saying their kids weren’t protected.

"How can something so egregious happen at school were students should have been safe and where rules should have been in place. The school allowed taunting, chanting, bullying and shaming to go unchecked for days despite parent’s outrage," said one parent.

The Chaffey Joint Union High School District released the following statement, "The discovery of a camera device in a girls’ bathroom at Los Osos High School, and the subsequent arrest of Los Osos staff member David Riden, deeply disturbed all of us. We appreciate the immediate response of law enforcement and are continuing to work closely with them as the investigation continues. In addition, we have had countless heartfelt conversations with students, alumni, parents and concerned community members, and have implemented a variety of measures to ensure the safety, privacy and well-being of all of our students. These measures include, but are not limited to, having trained counselors and therapists on campus; providing enhanced training for all campus officers, custodians, locker room attendants and other staff; rekeying and limiting access to all changing areas at LOHS; training staff on effective ways to address the needs of the victims in a sensitive and equitable manner; and investigating any reports of inappropriate comments or posts regarding the incident. As we continue to aggressively address this troubling situation, we will continue to involve students in discussion about procedures and protocols the school will implement to make sure they feel safe and cared for on campus."

Riden was employed at Los Osos High School since 2015 and worked as the boys locker room attendant and assistant coach for the varsity football team. A hearing is set for October 26.

