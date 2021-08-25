High school coach arrested for allegedly placing hidden camera in girls bathroom

An assistant high school coach was arrested for reportedly placing a hidden camera inside the girl’s bathroom.

The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department was notified from staff at Los Osos High School of a hidden camera found in the girl’s restroom at school.

Investigators found evidence linking the camera to school staff member, 52-year-old David Riden.

Riden has been employed at Los Osos High School since 2015 and worked as the boys locker room attendant and assistant coach for the varsity football team.

Detectives conducted a search of Riden’s house and vehicle and seized multiple electronic devices. Riden was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center for invasion of privacy.

On August 24, Riden officially resigned from his position with the school district. The Chaffey Joint Union High School District was immediately notified of the incident and is assisting police with the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department, Detective Bureau. You can remain anonymous by calling We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

