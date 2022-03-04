Parents of Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer speak out about her death

Katie Meyer was a Stanford soccer star and captain of her team. On NBC’s Today Show her mom revealed that Katie died from suicide.

She was wearing her daughter’s sweatshirt as she struggled to understand what happened and added, "It’s going to sound crazy. Every mom is going to understand this."

"When you smell it, it smells like her. It smells like Katie," her mom said referring to her daughter’s sweatshirt.

Ron Silverman, whose son died by suicide, said "Oh my God! First, I want to convey my sympathies to the Meyer family. It’s a tragedy. It’s unspeakable. I’m all too familiar with the unbearable pain and shock that they’re in."

Silverman’s son, Matthew, took his own life in 2006.

"I’m in a fraternity that’s an involuntary life sentence. Others have lost children. They know what I mean. At this stage in my life I have a broken heart, but I’m able to move on. And there’s a corner of my heart that’s permanently impaired, but I’m able to move on with my life and smile again and then enjoy what life has to offer," Silverman stated.

A year after Matthew’s death he started a website called MattsFoundation.org. It has videos and resources to help others in the same situation.

What are the warning signs?

"A change in behavior on some level, like if this is an outgoing person they seem to be more isolated. Are they in a situation where they’ve been depressed for a time? Is there some unusual frustration or activity," explained Psychotherapist Dr. Lynn Lanni.

Meyer’s parents say Katie may have been fearful over a possible disciplinary action by her school. For Matt Silverman it was a breakup with a girlfriend. Ron Silverman turned grief into action with the foundation in his son’s name.

"So, we’ve put suicide prevention programs into high schools. At this point we’ve probably seen over a million kids around the country and we’ve probably saved some lives in that process," Silverman said.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.

