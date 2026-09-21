South Los Angeles shooting under investigation
LOS ANGELES - A shooting in South Los Angeles was under investigation on Monday, officials said.
What we know:
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 7000 block of Denver Avenue, located near the intersection of S. Figueroa Street and W. Florence Ave., in South LA’s Vermont-Slauson area around 10:50 a.m.
Aerial images from SkyFOX showed heavy police presence and a large perimeter has been established in the area.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. FOX 11 will provide updates as they become available.