Paramount commercial building erupts in flames

A crew of an estimated 120 firefighters was battling a three-alarm fire that erupted at a commercial building in Paramount overnight.

The fire was reported around 12:40 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Rosecrans and Garfield avenues.

Flames and smoke were seen shooting through the roof when Los Angeles County firefighters arrived and about 40 minutes into the firefight, a third-alarm fire was called requesting additional resources.

At one point, firefighters fought the blaze defensively from outside and there were reports of a partial roof collapse. Crews were also working to keep the flames away from fuel tankers near the scene.

The building address is listed as a home goods business online, but it’s unclear whether the building was vacant or active.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Rosecrans Ave. between Garfield Ave. and Paramount Boulevard remains closed.

