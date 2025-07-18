Panorama City man charged with murder of ex-girlfriend's 5-year-old son

The Brief 20-year-old Brycson Malik Gaddis has been charged with the murder of 5-year-old Elyjiah Hearn. The boy's body was found in a dumpster in a Panorama City parking lot last week. Prosecutors say Gaddis beat Elyjiah to death.



A 20-year-old Panorama City man has been charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend's 5-year-old son, whose body was found in a dumpster last week.

What we know:

Brycson Malik Gaddis faces one felony count of murder and assault on a child causing death, the DA's office announced Friday.

On July 11, Gaddis allegedly beat Elyjiah Hearn to death in an apartment in the 14500 block of Lanark Street in Panorama City, prosecutors said. The boy’s body was found the next day in a parking lot dumpster.

Gaddis was arrested a few days later.

If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison. He remains behind bars with bail set at $2 million.

Dig deeper:

Several people gathered Friday night for a vigil to honor Elyjiah. His grandpa, Troy Hearn, described him as a loving boy.

Earlier in the week, Hearn told FOX 11 that his daughter, Kemia Hearn, had been released from custody and is staying with him. At the time of Gaddis' arrest, four others were detained… three were released, and the fourth person was arrested on charges that were not related to the child's death.

Gaddis has a long violent criminal record.

Hearn said law enforcement had been called to their houses in LA and Bakersfield before about child abuse.