5 detained after boy's body found in Panorama City dumpster

The Brief The body of a young boy, believed to be around 5 years old, was discovered near a trash bin in Panaroma City over the weekend. On Tuesday night, multiple people were detained in the investigaiton. It's unclear how those detained may be connected to the boy's death.



Officials announced five people were detained after a boy’s body was found near a trash bin in the San Fernando Valley over the weekend.

What we know:

The boy’s body was found in a Panaroma City parking lot in the area of Titus Street and Van Nuys Boulevard on Saturday, July 12. Now, authorities say multiple people have been taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

As dozens gathered at a vigil Tuesday night, a search warrant was served just a few blocks away.

Video from the scene shows officers with the Los Angeles Police Department at an apartment complex near Van Nuys Blvd. and Lanark Street, located a block away from where the boy's bound was found.

As a crowd began to form, a woman was escorted out in handcuffs before a man was seen being escorted out handcuffed to a gurney by Los Angeles City Fire paramedics.

LAPD officials said two kids were also found inside the apartment unit and are now under the care of the LA County Department of Children and Family Services.

Investigators said as they were collecting evidence, three others at a separate scene were detained.

All five suspects were questioned.

LAPD’s Abused Child Unit is handling the investigation. Those with information are asked to contact the LAPD.

‘He needs to get justice’

What they're saying:

The community gathered to honor the life of a young boy who was found near a trash bin in Panorama City.

"The community has come to pay respects to the little young man" said Yvette Lagunas, a Canoga Park resident. "It’s hard and I just feel like there’s a lot of love here for him."

"He needs to get justice. Justice needs to be served for him. Of course, they’re never going to bring him back, but at least they can pay for what they did," said resident Jose Gonzales.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released information on how those detained could be connected to the boy’s death.